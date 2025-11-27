  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. News
  4. Upgrad ropes in former g20 sherpa amitabh kant as independent director

upGrad Ropes In Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as Independent Director

upGrad has strengthened its board by bringing in Amitabh Kant, former G20 Sherpa and ex–NITI Aayog CEO, as an independent director. The edtech company believes his policy expertise and global exposure will be instrumental as it accelerates its international push

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
Updated on:
upGrad Ropes In Former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as Independent Director
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • upGrad has appointed Amitabh Kant as an independent non-executive director

  • The company expects his global experience to support its overseas growth strategy

  • Kant’s addition comes as upGrad expands its presence across multiple regions and international universities

Ronnie Screwvala-led upGrad has appointed former G20 Sherpa of India and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant as an independent non-executive director on its board. The edtech platform, in an official statement, said Kant’s global experience will support upGrad’s international expansion plans.

The Mumbai-based company has expanded its footprint across countries, including the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the US in the past two years. In addition, it is also collaborating with universities across the UK, Australia, Europe, and North America.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Amitabh has spent his career shaping some of India’s biggest transformational missions, and that perspective is invaluable as we deepen our global footprint and widen our impact,” said Screwvala, as quoted by Inc42.

During his career in government, Kant played key roles in flagship national initiatives, including Make in India, Startup India, Incredible India and the Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor.

He also led India’s G20 negotiations as the country’s Sherpa, following his stint as CEO of NITI Aayog, where he oversaw efforts in digital transformation, sustainability, startup development and public–private collaboration.

upGrad's Ronnie Screwvala - null
Is upGrad Buying Unacademy? Ronnie Screwvala Opens Up on Acquisition Talks

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Speaking about his appointment, Kant believes that India needs new-age skilling, given the country’s demographic advantage.

“We need two things; how to upskill our people quickly and how to collaborate with good companies – both of which upGrad is doing very well. They are increasing their association with private and public universities, as well as companies, to create a complete pipeline of talent for job readiness and entrepreneurship,” he added.

The company has expanded aggressively overseas in the past two years, working with enterprise clients across the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the US, while also collaborating with universities in the UK, Europe, Australia and North America.

In the higher-education and upskilling market, it goes up against players such as Eruditus, Great Learning and Simplilearn.

Related Content
Related Content

upGrad’s most recent fundraise was a $60 million round in 2024, led by Temasek, which kept its valuation steady at $2.25 billion, up from $1.2 billion in 2021.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×