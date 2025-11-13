WATCH | Ashwajit Singh on Why Export of Development Sector Practices is Next Big Opportunity for India

The social development sector today stands at the crossroads of geopolitics, climate commitments, and corporate responsibility. In this episode, Ashwajit Singh, Founder & MD of IPE Global Group, in conversation with Sudipto Dey, Editor, Sustainability & Regulatory Affairs, reflects on how shifting global dynamics from the Trump-era budget cuts to the India effect have reshaped the way this sector is funded and managed.