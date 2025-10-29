boAt Parent Imagine Marketing files Updated DRHP for ₹1,500 Cr IPO

boAt claims the leading share in India’s branded personal-audio segment, about 26% by value and 34% by volume for FY2025, and has diversified into wearables and charging accessories. In FY25 the audio segment accounted for 84.23% of product revenues (₹2,586.04 crore), wearables contributed 10.76% (₹330.41 crore) and other products 5.01% (₹153.93 crore). By 30 June 2025 the company offered more than 250 SKUs spanning price points.