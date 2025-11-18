  1. home
Yubi Raises ₹411 Crore via EvolutionX Debt & Founder Equity to Fuel Global AI-Fintech Expansion

Yubi Group secures ₹411 crore (₹336 crore structured debt from EvolutionX + ₹75 crore founder equity) to accelerate expansion into Southeast Asia, the US and Middle East and deepen investment in its AI-driven credit OS

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Yubi founder and CEO Gaurav Kumar
info_icon
Summary of this article

  • Yubi Group raises ₹411 crore via structured debt and founder equity

  • EvolutionX provides up to ₹336 crore of long-term growth debt

  • Founder Gaurav Kumar adds ₹75 crore equity; total personal investment ₹330+ crore

Yubi Group, the AI-driven operating system for financial services, said on Tuesday it has raised ₹411 crore in a fresh financing package that combines long-term structured debt and founder equity.

The capital includes up to ₹336 crore of structured debt from EvolutionX Debt Capital and a ₹75 crore equity infusion from Yubi’s founder and CEO, Gaurav Kumar, who now has invested more than ₹330 crore in the company.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Yubi said the funds will be deployed to accelerate geographic expansion into Southeast Asia and the United States, strengthen its footprint in the Middle East and deepen investment in its proprietary AI products and platform stack. The company described the raise as strategic growth capital that complements its existing business momentum.

Related Content

“We are building the foundational OS for global financial services. This investment is a powerful endorsement of our vision and our execution capabilities,” Yubi founder and CEO Gaurav Kumar said in the announcement, adding that the capital will help replicate the firm’s India playbook in new markets and “supercharge our AI stack.” EvolutionX partner Rahul Shah said the firm was impressed by Yubi’s scale and path to profitability.

Debt from EvolutionX

The financing package is structured as long-dated debt from EvolutionX, a growth-stage debt financing platform, together with the founder’s direct equity contribution. EvolutionX (backed by institutional capital) has been pitching flexible debt for scaling technology firms in recent years, and its involvement signals a non-dilutive route for Yubi to fund global expansion.

Yubi also highlighted its operating scale in the statement. The company said it has facilitated multi-lakh crore debt volumes, processed tens of lakhs of transactions and serves thousands of enterprises and lenders, metrics it points to as evidence of product-market fit as it looks abroad. The firm was recently named “Fintech Startup of the Year” at Global Fintech Fest 2025.

Founded (and previously incubated) as a digital debt-marketplace, Yubi has expanded into an end-to-end credit operating stack, offering lending marketplaces, credit lifecycle SaaS, collections and analytics, and says its AI suite (YuVerse) underpins those capabilities. The company has attracted backing from several marquee investors in earlier rounds and has been pursuing a route to profitability while scaling transaction volumes.

Published At:
