Structure was Long Needed, Says Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor on New Labour Codes

The cost impact of the four new labour codes is secondary, said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy, emphasising that the real value lies in the structure they bring. “It provides structure and clarity to everyone on how it will operate. For any business, that’s a great thing to happen. Whether it’s plus or minus a rupee or two, that’s the easier part. The structure is what matters, and we’ve been looking forward to it,” he said.