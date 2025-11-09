boAt Faces Rough Waters as Rising Employee Attrition Clouds Upcoming IPO

The filings show a steady rise in voluntary departures across recent years, 107 employees left in FY23, 132 in FY24 and 161 in FY25, with 31 employees exiting in the first quarter of FY26 alone. The company said it employed 553 full-time staff and 407 contractual workers as of June 30, 2025, and warned that intense competition for senior and technical talent could hurt hiring and key-person continuity.