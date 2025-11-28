Between Emotions and Economics: Inside the Rise of Fertility Start-ups in India

Because these start-ups centralise data across every clinical touchpoint, the patient experience becomes fundamentally different. “Patients used to walk into a clinic and surrender to the process,” says Dr. Rohan Devireddy, founder of Meridian ReproTech in Bengaluru. “Now they ask for embryo-grade histories, hormone-response curves, even lab-environment logs. Start-ups didn’t create that demand, they just finally built the systems to meet it.” The result is a shift from vague assurances to real-time visibility, tracking hormone trends, egg-quality scores, embryo viability and implantation likelihood through app-based dashboards, offering a level of transparency older clinics rarely offer.