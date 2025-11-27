ED Crackdown on WinZO: Founders Saumya Rathore & Paavan Nanda Arrested on Money Laundering Charges

The investigation further revealed that WinZO used software and algorithms to play against customers without disclosure, restricted withdrawals of wallet balances, and generated illicit gains from bets lost by real players. Authorities also found that the company’s global gaming operations were run through a single platform from India, while funds were diverted abroad under the guise of overseas investments. Approximately USD 55 million (₹489.90 crore) was reportedly held in bank accounts of WinZO US Inc, which the ED described as a shell entity controlled from India. The investigation remains ongoing.