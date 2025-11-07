  1. home
KP Green Engineering Net Profit More than Doubles to ₹ 58 Cr in First Half of FY26

According to a regulatory filing, the company's profit after tax (PAT) was ₹ 116.6 crore in Q2 FY26, up 67 % from ₹ 69.8 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter

PTI
KP Green Energy's profit after tax (PAT) was ₹ 116.6 crore in Q2 FY26
KPI Green Energy on Friday posted a 67 % rise in its net profit to ₹ 116.6 crore in September quarter of FY26 compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

According to a regulatory filing, the company's profit after tax (PAT) was ₹ 116.6 crore in Q2 FY26, up 67 % from ₹ 69.8 crore recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue stood at ₹ 641.1 crore in the reporting quarter, up 77.4 % from ₹ 361.4 crore in the year-ago period, driven by accelerated project execution and strong segmental performance, it stated.

The board approved the declaration of a second interim dividend at 5 % i.e. ₹ 0.25 (twenty-five paisa) per equity share having face value of R. 5 each, for the company's shareholder for the financial year 2025-26.

The record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 14, 2025.

