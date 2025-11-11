PC Jeweller Q2 Profit Rises 17 % to ₹ 210 Cr; Revenue Up 63 % at ₹ 895 Cr

PC Jeweller Ltd on Tuesday reported a 17 % increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹ 209.54 crore for the quarter ended September.
Its net profit stood at ₹ 178.88 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income grew 63 % to ₹ 894.93 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹ 548.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
"The company's Operating profit after tax (PAT), which is PAT minus Income Tax refund and Interest on the same, has almost doubled to ₹ 202.5 crore from ₹ 102 crore during the period under review.
Delhi-based PC Jeweller has more than 50 showrooms, mostly company-owned.
During the 2024-25 fiscal, PC Jeweller had posted a net profit of ₹ 577.70 crore and a total income of ₹ 2,371.87 crore.
In a presentation, the company said it is targeting to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.
PC Jeweller said the company would continue to focus on business development, increasing its brand presence and market share in the industry.
"The company is confident of becoming debt-free by the end of FY 2026. With no further finance cost to be incurred after becoming debt-free and its strategic turnaround underway, the company expects improved operational momentum, renewed market engagement and sustainable growth," the company said.
It is exploring the opportunity of further expansion of its retail footprint.