Meesho’s ₹5,400-Cr IPO Goes Live December 3; Check GMP, Price Band & Other Details Here

In FY24, Meesho reported revenue of ₹7,615 crore, up from ₹5,735 crore in FY23 and ₹3,240 crore in FY22, demonstrating steady growth. However, its losses widened to ₹3,941 crore in FY25, largely due to costs linked to shifting its headquarters from Delaware to India. The company also posted a net loss of ₹289 crore in Q1 FY26.