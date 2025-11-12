WATCH | Travel Firms Must Evolve Into Virtual Travel Personal Assistants: Ixigo Group CEO Aloke Bajpai

AI is redefining how we travel, from smarter bookings to hyper-personalised trip planning and Ixigo is right at the centre of that revolution. In this candid conversation, Yuthika Bhargava, Associate Editor, sits down with Aloke Bajpai, Co-Founder and Group CEO Ixigo to talk about the real shifts happening in the travel tech industry, the future of AI in travel, and what it takes to build a resilient company that outlasts every hype cycle and every crisis.