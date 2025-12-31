SoftBank Completes $41 Bn OpenAI Investment, Takes Roughly 11% Stake

For OpenAI, the deal provides a substantially stronger capital base to scale computing infrastructure, expand hiring, accelerate commercialisation and invest in governance and safety efforts. For SoftBank, the investment represents both a high-conviction financial bet and a strategic move to position itself at the centre of the global AI infrastructure ecosystem. Market observers say funding of this magnitude is likely to intensify competition for advanced chips, data-centre capacity and enterprise AI customers, while also raising fresh questions around market concentration and the geopolitics of advanced AI capabilities.