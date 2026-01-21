Emergent Raises $70Mn from Khosla Ventures & SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Emergent raised $70 million in Series B funding led by Khosla and SoftBank
Annual Recurring Revenue hit $50mn just seven months after platform's launch
Over 5 million global users build full-stack apps using autonomous AI vibe-coding
Emergent, an AI-powered software creation platform that allows users to build full-stack web and mobile applications with minimal coding, has raised $70 million in a Series B funding round led by Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
The latest round takes the company’s total funding to $100 million since launch and comes amid a sharp acceleration in revenue Emergent claims it has scaled to $50 million in annual recurring revenue within just seven months.
Valuation & Investor Interest
The Series B reportedly values Emergent at around $300 million post-money. In addition to Khosla Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, the round saw participation from Prosus, Lightspeed, Together Fund and Y Combinator. The deal is also being seen as a signal of SoftBank’s renewed interest in Indian AI start-ups after a relatively cautious period.
Investor interest has been driven by Emergent’s rapid user adoption and its core proposition of dramatically lowering the barriers to software development. The company says more than five million users across 190 countries are already building and shipping products on its platform. By using agentic AI and so-called “vibe-coding” workflows, Emergent claims it can take users from an idea to a monetisable application in a matter of hours, a pitch that has resonated strongly with entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Use of Proceeds
The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its engineering and research teams in Bengaluru and San Francisco, accelerate development of its AI coding agents, and push into new markets. Emergent is targeting $100 million in ARR by April 2026, positioning itself as one of the fastest-scaling players in the global AI developer-tools space.
AI SaaS Race
The funding comes at a time of intense competition in AI-driven developer tooling, with both start-ups and large incumbents racing to integrate generative AI into software creation workflows. While the market opportunity is large, analysts note that sustaining growth will depend on high user retention, clear product differentiation and the ability to expand beyond early adopters into more complex enterprise use cases.
Co-founder and CEO Mukund Jha said the round validates Emergent’s belief that software creation is becoming broadly accessible, unlocking a new wave of entrepreneurship. Investors echoed that view, saying Emergent is helping redefine how software will be built, deployed and monetised in an AI-first world.