Emergent Raises $70Mn from Khosla Ventures & SoftBank Vision Fund 2

Investor interest has been driven by Emergent’s rapid user adoption and its core proposition of dramatically lowering the barriers to software development. The company says more than five million users across 190 countries are already building and shipping products on its platform. By using agentic AI and so-called “vibe-coding” workflows, Emergent claims it can take users from an idea to a monetisable application in a matter of hours, a pitch that has resonated strongly with entrepreneurs and small businesses.