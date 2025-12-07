Prominent existing shareholders including SoftBank-backed Starfish I Pte. Ltd. and funds managed by Nexus Venture Partners are among sellers in the OFS; Starfish is reported to plan the largest offload. AceVector said it will deploy a portion of the fresh-issue proceeds, about ₹125 crore, for marketing and business promotion of the Snapdeal marketplace, with additional allocations for technology infrastructure, inorganic growth (acquisitions) and general corporate purposes.