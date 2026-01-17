Elon Musk Gave $38 mn to Start OpenAI, Now Seeks Up to $134 bn in Damages

At the time of OpenAI’s founding, Musk served as co-chair alongside Altman. However, he stepped down from the company’s board in 2018. He later launched his own artificial intelligence company, xAI, in 2023. The following year, he initiated legal action against OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman, challenging plans to transition the company into a for-profit structure. OpenAI and Microsoft have consistently denied the allegations.