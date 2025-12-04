OpenAI in Advanced Talks with TCS to Bring “Stargate” Compute to India

OpenAI is reportedly negotiating a lease for at least 500 megawatts of HyperVault capacity to train and deploy models locally, a sizeable allocation that would position OpenAI as an anchor tenant in HyperVault’s planned gigawatt-scale facilities. At present, there are no indications that OpenAI will take an equity stake in HyperVault, with Tata executives reportedly seeking to avoid concentration risk as they court multiple AI customers.