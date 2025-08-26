India Has Missed The Bus to Scale UPI Globally: iSPIRT's Sharad Sharma

After UPI and Aadhaar, is India’s DPI story stagnating or just beginning? Where do you stand?



We ultimately live in an innovation economy, which means there is always scope to do more. But it is important to understand one key aspect of the India Stack story—the core innovation did not happen inside the government; it happened within the ecosystem, while the government played a critical role in scaling that innovation to the masses.



This is a fundamental principle. Innovation does not happen within governments anywhere in the world. Even in China, take Huawei for example, it is not part of the government. They have their own independent R&D centres, partnerships with universities and dedicated labs.