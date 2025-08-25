GST 2.0: Govt Mulls Early Roll-Out of Rates Rationalisation To Boost Festive Demand

Under the proposed structure, nearly 90% of taxable items currently in the 28% bracket would shift to the 18% slab. Almost 99% of goods in the 12% bracket would move down to 5%. Only 5–7 products, all considered “sin goods” such as tobacco, cigarettes, and gutkha, would attract a special 40% rate. “All aspirational items in the 28% will come down to 18%, and only the sin goods will carry the special rate,” a senior finance ministry official said.