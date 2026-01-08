During the conference, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan highlighted the state’s strong digital infrastructure, noting that it has over 6.5 crore mobile users and processes UPI transactions worth approximately ₹81,000 crore every month. He added that internet connectivity has reached more than 45,000 villages, while BharatNet has been extended to nearly 30,000 centres across the state. Inviting both global and domestic investors, the Chief Minister urged them to leverage Rajasthan’s robust talent pool and business-friendly policies.