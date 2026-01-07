CM Hemant Soren to Lead Jharkhand’s First Global Outreach at World Economic Forum

Jharkhand to make its debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos, followed by a CM-led visit to the UK
State to pitch sustainable industrial development, critical minerals, energy transition, and tribal heritage
Government aims to build an investment pipeline of ₹1,000–2,000 crore and expand export channels for forest-based products
The Jharkhand government is all set to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, later this month. This marks the state’s first-ever presence at the global gathering. The delegation will be led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.
Following the Davos meetings, the CM-led team will travel to the United Kingdom to hold high-level discussions aimed at strengthening economic, investment, and academic cooperation, the state government said in an official statement.
The WEF Annual Meeting will be held from January 19 to 23. More than a dozen official engagements are scheduled as part of Jharkhand’s participation. Chief Minister Soren will be accompanied by Sudivya Kumar, Minister for Urban Development, Tourism, and Higher and Technical Education, along with other cabinet ministers and senior bureaucrats.
Officials stated that the visits are part of Jharkhand’s broader effort to enhance its global visibility and position itself as an emerging investment destination. In the UK, the delegation will engage with government representatives, investors, and academic institutions to explore opportunities in industrial development, education partnerships, and employment generation.
Jharkhand’s participation at the World Economic Forum underscores the state’s ongoing push to place itself on the global economic map and advance its development journey. At Davos, the state will anchor its engagement around the theme “Growth in Harmony with Nature,” aligning with the WEF’s emphasis on economic growth that balances ecological responsibility and social inclusion.
Jharkhand aims to project itself as a state rich in natural resources and indigenous heritage, with a focus on sustainable and responsible development.
Jharkhand’s Agenda at the Global Stage
At the forum, Jharkhand will take part in sessions, structured dialogues, and official interactions focused on attracting global investment and promoting responsible resource governance. Key priority areas include sustainable industrial development, critical minerals, energy transition, and long-term regional growth.
The state will also highlight the role of federalism in India’s democratic framework, underlining the importance of sub-national governments in advancing inclusive and resilient economic models.
The government aims to build an investment pipeline of ₹1,000–2,000 crore through these engagements, alongside opening new export channels for forest-based products. Industrial promotion, as well as international outreach for tribal heritage and crafts, also forms part of the expected outcomes.
In the UK, the delegation’s objective is to deepen international partnerships and support sustainable economic growth. Chief Minister Soren said the visit would be significant for Jharkhand from an investment and long-term development perspective.