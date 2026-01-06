Next Agri-Tech, Health-Tech Breakthrough May Come from Rajasthan, Not the US: Jitin Prasada

India’s data advantage is emerging as a central pillar of its global AI strategy, says the minister
As Indian states intensify efforts alongside the Centre to advance the IndiaAI Mission, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said he hopes the next major agri-tech or health-tech innovation will emerge from Rajasthan rather than developed countries.
Speaking after the launch of the Rajasthan AI and Machine Learning Policy 2026, Prasada said the combined support of the central and state governments would enable Rajasthan’s youth to innovate and compete globally. He encouraged young innovators to develop AI-driven solutions for agriculture, healthcare, and education.
Prasada noted that India’s digital public infrastructure is being widely recognised globally and that efforts are underway to extend digital access to villages and remote areas, where a large part of the population resides. He said India’s vast data resources represent a key strength in the global AI ecosystem.
“At a time when the world is racing ahead in AI, India has the fuel—data. This is why global stakeholders are looking to India for leadership. However, it is essential that the data used is unbiased and free from hallucinations,” he said.
Highlighting skilling as a core pillar of the IndiaAI Mission, Prasada praised Rajasthan’s focus on equipping its youth with AI skills. He also stressed the growing importance of cybersecurity, noting that increased AI adoption must be accompanied by strong safeguards to protect citizens and digital infrastructure.
Prasada said both the Centre and states are committed to AI governance that balances innovation with regulation. He added that India’s AI journey will reach a new milestone with the upcoming IndiaAI Impact Summit in New Delhi, which will bring together global leaders and industry CEOs to assess AI’s real-world impact.