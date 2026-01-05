  1. home
Policy Reforms Helping Madhya Pradesh Woo Investments Ahead of Other States: CM Mohan Yadav

Yadav also said that the IT sector, once concentrated largely in southern India and major metropolitan cities, is now witnessing a shift, with companies increasingly turning to tier-2 cities in Madhya Pradesh

X/@drmohanoffice51
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Photo: X/@drmohanoffice51
  • Yadav was speaking at the Rajasthan DigiFest X TiE Global Summit 2026

  • He assured startup founders and investors that the state would further strengthen its pro-business policies

  • He assured that whenever Rajasthan requires, Madhya Pradesh is ready to share more than five per cent of its river water

Madhya Pradesh’s policy-driven focus on ease of doing business has helped the state retain skilled talent and attract major investments, enabling it to emerge as one of the top three Indian states in terms of investment inflows, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.

“We have streamlined bureaucratic processes, introduced pro-business policies, and fostered a collaborative environment for businesses and startups, which has led to significant investment inflows across various sectors,” he said.

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh also said that the IT sector, once concentrated largely in southern India and major metropolitan cities, is now witnessing a shift, with companies increasingly turning to tier-2 cities in Madhya Pradesh.

He was speaking at the Rajasthan DigiFest X TiE Global Summit 2026 in the presence of Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa.

Chief Minister Yadav also said that for decades Madhya Pradesh has been known by various names, such as the ‘Tiger State’ and the ‘Heart of India,’ owing to its rich tourism, mineral resources, and extensive network of rivers.

He praised Rajasthan’s resilience as a state that has continued to progress despite natural challenges and said it has consistently flourished against the odds.

He also assured that whenever Rajasthan requires it, Madhya Pradesh is ready to share more than five per cent of its river water, an issue that had remained contentious between the two states under previous governments.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister also assured startup founders and investors that the state would further strengthen its pro-business policies, aimed at generating employment and income opportunities for its people.

He also emphasised the availability of incentives such as tax deductions and subsidies for businesses looking to establish themselves in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh has drawn attention for rolling out sector-specific technology policies at the state level, including a dedicated Semiconductor Policy as well as Drone and Space policies, aimed at boosting deep-tech sectors. The cleanliness and affordable infrastructure of cities across the state are also emerging as key factors attracting entrepreneurs and investors.

The second day of the 10th edition of the TiE Global Summit 2026 opened with a strong focus on women entrepreneurs and large-scale job creation, as TiE launched its ambitious “1-10-100 and 100 Million” campaign, aimed at strengthening MSMEs as engines of economic growth and employment.

