Vaishnaw Announces Rajasthan’s First Data Centre, Praises AI Skilling for 10 Lakh Youth

The Regional AI Impact Conference 2026 was held as a pre-event to the IndiaAI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to take place from 16 to 20 February in New Delhi. The summit aims to shift the global AI discourse from dialogue to measurable impact, guided by the principles of People, Planet, and Progress. The conference was organised on the third day of the Rajasthan DigiFest X TiE Global Summit 2026.