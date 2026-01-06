Rajasthan Unveils AI & Machine Learning Policy 2026; Employment Policy to Integrate AI

Rajasthan has introduced a comprehensive AI/ML Policy to accelerate digital transformation
Upcoming employment policy will integrate AI to support job creation
Strong digital infrastructure and investor-friendly policies underpin Rajasthan’s tech ambitions
Rajasthan has launched its Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) Policy 2026 at the Regional AI Impact Conference 2026, held alongside Rajasthan DigiFest X TiE Global Summit 2026. The policy aims to align the state with national digital priorities and accelerate technology-led growth.
During the event, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, along with Union Minister of State for Commerce & Industry and Electronics & Information Technology Jitin Prasada and Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, announced that the state will soon introduce a new Employment Policy with a strong focus on artificial intelligence.
In addition to the AI/ML Policy, the Chief Minister launched several initiatives, including an AI Literacy Programme, the iStart Learning Management System (LMS), the AVGC-XR Portal, and the Rajasthan AI Portal. The state government also signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding with IIT Delhi, Google, and the National Law University.
Sharma said the policy marks the next phase of Rajasthan’s digital transformation, with plans to establish an AI Centre of Excellence and expand AI education across schools, colleges, and universities. Addressing concerns around job losses due to AI, he said artificial intelligence would instead enable job creation and economic growth.
The Chief Minister highlighted that Rajasthan has over 6.5 crore mobile users and processes UPI transactions worth around ₹81,000 crore each month. Internet connectivity has reached more than 45,000 villages, while BharatNet has been extended to nearly 30,000 centres across the state. He invited global and domestic investors to leverage Rajasthan’s talent base and business-friendly policies.