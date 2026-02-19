This is what brought Souvik (name changed on request) to the IndiaAI Summit. A second-year B.Tech student at the School of Engineering (SoE), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), he says they are not taught how to use AI in depth at the institute. “It is bookish knowledge. So I came here to understand how different companies are using AI. I also approached many people for internships. I even got the number of someone from the sales team at Wipro, and I hope they give me some leads,” he says with a proud smile.