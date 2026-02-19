OpenAI for India: Sam Altman to Open New Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru in 2026

On the development, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale. Through OpenAI for India, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India.”