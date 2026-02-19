OpenAI for India: Sam Altman to Open New Offices in Mumbai, Bengaluru in 2026

OpenAI will open new offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai in late 2026
The ‘OpenAI for India’ initiative targets sovereign AI, infrastructure, and workforce upskilling
A strategic partnership with Tata Group will develop local, AI-ready data centers
AI start-up OpenAI announced on Thursday it will open new offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai in late 2026.
The reveal comes days after Anthropic officially opened a new office in Bengaluru and established multiple partnerships across the enterprise, education, and agriculture sectors in India.
However, OpenAI already has a presence in India as in August 2025, it opened an office in Delhi.
The move is part of the company’s initiative: ‘OpenAI for India,’ that aims to expand access to AI, strengthen sovereign AI capabilities, and accelerate enterprise and workforce transformation across the country.
On the development, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, “India is already leading the way in AI adoption, and with its homegrown tech talent, optimism about what AI can do for the country, and strong government support, it is well placed to help shape its future and how democratic AI is adopted at scale. Through OpenAI for India, we’re working together to build the infrastructure, skills, and local partnerships needed to build AI with India, for India, and in India.”
OpenAI-Tata Partnership
OpenAI is set to become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) data centre business under a multi-dimensional strategic partnership.
The collaboration will begin with 100 megawatts of capacity, with potential to scale up to 1 gigawatt over time as part of OpenAI’s global Stargate initiative.
“As part of our global Stargate initiative, OpenAI and Tata Group are partnering to develop local, AI-ready data centre capacity designed for data residency, security and long-term domestic capability,” OpenAI said in a statement.
“OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault data centre business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity and with potential to scale to 1 gigawatt over time,” it added.
OpenAI and Tata Group also announced a strategic enterprise collaboration to accelerate AI-native transformation at global scale. Tata Group plans to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its employees over the next several years, starting with hundreds of thousands of TCS employees, making it one of the largest enterprise AI deployments in the world. TCS also intends to use OpenAI’s Codex to standardize AI-native software development across teams.
“This strategic collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India. This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries. Together we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era,” said N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons.
This builds on recent partnerships with leading companies in India, including JioHotstar, Eternal, Pine Labs, Cars24, HCLTech, PhonePe, CRED, and MakeMyTrip.