Today’s AI models, says Hassabis, are very impressive, but they still have many flaws and things they cannot do, including consistency across different tasks that you would want from a general system. “When I look at current systems and what is missing for them to be considered general intelligence, I would point to continual learning. Today’s systems are trained, and then they are essentially frozen and put out into the world. What you would want instead is for those systems to continue learning from experience, to adapt to the context they are in, and perhaps personalize themselves to the tasks you have for them,” he adds.