AI Impact Summit to Announce AI Model Launch, Infra for 500 Universities: Vaishnaw

AI training infrastructure will be extended to 500 universities
About 350 institutions currently equipped with advanced digital and telecom labs
Indian IT firms have already built over 200 sector-specific AI models
Ahead of the AI Impact Summit, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the event will feature major developments under the IndiaAI Mission, including the launch of selected AI models, the provision of AI infrastructure to 500 universities, and further expansion of the country’s common compute facility.
“A few weeks ago, we reviewed the sovereign AI models being developed by our teams. I am happy to share that these models are in very good shape, and we expect to launch them soon under the IndiaAI mission,” he said. Also, he mentioned that similar to 5G labs in universities, the ministry is building AI training infrastructure.
“Today, around 350 universities have advanced digital and telecom labs. We now plan to expand this model to 500 universities, where students will receive structured AI training and access to advanced tools. This will create a strong talent pipeline for the future,” Vaishnaw added.
Vaishnaw told the media that the IndiaAI Impact Summit would be a one-of-its-kind event, with 15 heads of state already confirmed to attend and around 100 CEOs from across the world expected to participate. He also noted that leading IT companies of India, which previously worked with Prime Ministers on software development, are now increasingly focused on building AI-based products and solutions.
“They shared that they have already developed more than 200 AI models. These models are focused, small, and designed to solve problems in specific sectors. This reflects a key learning: real value will come from building practical, efficient, and scalable AI products that improve productivity and capital efficiency,” he said.
He further highlighted that India’s approach to artificial intelligence is not limited to developing large language models, but is focused on creating sector-specific and problem-oriented AI solutions. The IndiaAI Impact Summit, organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and scheduled for February 19–20 in New Delhi, will be the first global AI summit hosted in the Global South.
According to the ministry, the main event will take place on February 19 and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a roundtable discussion with global CEOs in the afternoon. On February 20, the summit will conclude with a meeting of the GPAI Council.
Among the prominent global leaders attending the summit will be Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google; Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic; Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind and a Nobel laureate; and Cristiano R. Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm. Several chief technology officers and leading academic researchers are also expected to participate.