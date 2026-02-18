Yotta & Nvidia Announce $3B Deal to Deploy 20,000+ Blackwell Ultra GPUs

On the partnership, Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia said, “India is emerging as one of the world’s most important AI markets, driven by extraordinary talent and a bold national vision. Yotta’s deployment of one of the largest Nvidia Blackwell Ultra superclusters creates advanced AI infrastructure capable of training frontier-scale models and delivering AI at population scale. Expanding AI Factory capacity in India strengthens Nvidia’s regional footprint while supporting India’s ambition to build secure, sovereign, and globally competitive AI.”