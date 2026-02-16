India’s AI Future Lies in Deep-Tech Founders and Better Data, says Panel at IndiaAI Summit

“Over the last two or three years, the notion that India is behind in AI came up. To be honest, we are not leading in AI, there are catch-ups,” said Aakrit Vaish of Activate. “But AI for Bharat will be deeply built by technical founders. Traditionally, company building used to happen with one business founder coordinating with a CTO. But the new AI companies will have two tech nerds who are tinkering and hacking their way and then ultimately build the company.”