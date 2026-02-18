India AI Impact Summit Extended Till February 21; Here's Why

Government extends India AI Impact Summit 2026 till February 21 after heavy turnout
Registrations exceeded estimates, prompting extension to ease crowd pressure and accommodate more attendees
Organisers extend exhibition hours to 8 pm; summit closed February 19 for restricted sessions
The government has extended the India AI Impact Summit 2026 by a day, moving its closing date to February 21 after witnessing an unexpected rush of visitors and exhibitors. The summit was earlier scheduled to conclude on February 20.
Officials said registrations went beyond initial estimates, which made it hard to fit everyone into the original schedule. The government extended the event to reduce pressure at the venue and give more people a chance to attend.
Organisers have also increased exhibition hours to 8 pm instead of 6 pm to manage the heavy footfall. However, the summit will remain closed to the public on February 19 because restricted sessions will take place that day.
Why Extension Needed?
Ashwini Vaishnaw said more than three lakh people have registered for the summit so far, describing the turnout as a strong sign of growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI). He added that nearly 2.5 lakh visitors, most of them under 30, have already toured the exhibition area.
He admitted that heavy crowds on the opening day caused difficulties and apologised to those who faced inconvenience. Vaishnaw said the government is open to feedback and will make changes based on suggestions to improve arrangements.
The summit has paused new registrations on its official website. A notice informed visitors that on-site capacity has been reached following an overwhelming response.
Global Participation
Narendra Modi opened the summit earlier this week, bringing together leaders from India and overseas, top executives from major technology companies and delegates from around 45 countries.
The exhibition features more than 300 selected pavilions and live demonstrations built around three themes: people, planet and progress. Organisers say the displays highlight how artificial intelligence works in real life rather than focusing on theory.
More than 600 start-ups are taking part, with many showing artificial intelligence tools that people and businesses already use. Thirteen country pavilions underline global participation, including Australia, Japan, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
Spread across 10 arenas covering over 70,000 square metres, the summit gathers global companies, research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners. The government says the aim is to link policy with innovation and build stronger partnerships across the growing artificial intelligence sector.