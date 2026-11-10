Yoga-CaRe Improves Quality Of Life And Exercise Capacity In People With Heart Failure Through Yoga-Based Cardiac Rehabilitation

Prof. Ambuj Roy, Department of Cardiology and Head, Skill, e-Learning and Telemedicine Facility, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and co-lead of the study said, “Guideline-directed medical management in heart failure with reduced ejection fraction has improved remarkably over the last couple of decades, and we have been able to transfer those benefits to our patients. However, the penetration of cardiac rehabilitation benefits has been limited. This trial addresses that major gap in our patient care and will help improve the quality of life of the patients living with this debilitating disease. He added that this trial, along with a similar large trial in patients with heart attack done earlier by the same group, is also a testament that traditional practices like yoga can be tested through the most rigorous modern scientific methods of efficacy testing. Such studies provide greater credence for our traditional practices as medicine today demands evidence before adoption into practice guidelines."