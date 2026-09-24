Parul University Brings Cardiac Survivors Together, Highlights Life Beyond Treatment

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Geetika Madan Patel, Vice President and Medical Director, Parul University, highlighted the need of patient-centred care beyond medical procedures and said, “Our obligation doesn’t end when a patient leaves the hospital. We want to walk with our patients through their journey of recovery and help them lead a healthier, more confident and happier life. It was truly inspiring to see our cardiac survivors come together, smile, dance and celebrate their second chance at life. This is the spirit of patient-centred care we want to promote.”