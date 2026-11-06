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Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike To November 11, Now Is The Best Time To Buy

Ai+ Smartphone advances its planned price hike to November 11, 2026.

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Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike to November 11

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Ai+ Smartphone today announced that its previously communicated price revision, originally scheduled for November 15, will now take effect on November 11, 2026. Consumers have until November 10 to purchase their preferred devices at existing prices, subject to availability.

The decision follows stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand, with sales exceeding initial projections and existing inventory being exhausted ahead of schedule. With fresh inventory being procured at higher memory and component costs, the company has advanced its planned price revision to reflect the updated cost structure.

Now is the best time to buy. With the revised prices taking effect earlier than initially announced, consumers planning their next smartphone purchase or upgrade have a limited opportunity to buy at current prices.

Growth Killer

1 November 2026

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Pricing from 11th Nov 2026

 

Model

 

Variant

 

Previous Price

Revised Cost from November 11

Ai+ Pulse 2 FE

4+64

Rs 8999

Rs 10999

Ai+ Pulse 2

4+64

Rs 8999

Rs 10999

Ai+ Pulse 2

4+128

Rs 9999

Rs 11499

Ai+ Pulse 2

6+128

Rs 10999

Rs 11999

Ai+ Nova 2 5G

4+64

Rs 11999

Rs 13999

Ai+ Nova 2 5G

4+128

Rs 12999

Rs 14499

Ai+ Nova 2 5G

6+128

Rs 13999

Rs 14999

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G

4+64

Rs 12499

Rs 14999

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G

4+128

Rs 12999

Rs 15999

Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G

6+128

Rs 14999

Rs 16999

Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

6+128

Rs 15999*

Rs 16999*

Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

8+128

Rs 16999*

Rs 18999*

Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G

6+128

Rs 16999

Rs 17999

Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G

8+128

Rs 17999

Rs 19999

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

6+128

Rs 18999

Rs 20999

Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G

8+128

Rs 19999

Rs 22999

Ai+ NovaFlip 5G

8+256

Rs 49999

Rs 49999

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*including bank offers

About Ai+ Smartphone

Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.

About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies

NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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