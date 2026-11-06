Ai+ Smartphone Brings Forward November 15 Price Hike To November 11, Now Is The Best Time To Buy

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Ai+ Smartphone today announced that its previously communicated price revision, originally scheduled for November 15, will now take effect on November 11, 2026. Consumers have until November 10 to purchase their preferred devices at existing prices, subject to availability.
The decision follows stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand, with sales exceeding initial projections and existing inventory being exhausted ahead of schedule. With fresh inventory being procured at higher memory and component costs, the company has advanced its planned price revision to reflect the updated cost structure.
Now is the best time to buy. With the revised prices taking effect earlier than initially announced, consumers planning their next smartphone purchase or upgrade have a limited opportunity to buy at current prices.
Pricing from 11th Nov 2026
Model
Variant
Previous Price
Revised Cost from November 11
Ai+ Pulse 2 FE
4+64
Rs 8999
Rs 10999
Ai+ Pulse 2
4+64
Rs 8999
Rs 10999
Ai+ Pulse 2
4+128
Rs 9999
Rs 11499
Ai+ Pulse 2
6+128
Rs 10999
Rs 11999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
4+64
Rs 11999
Rs 13999
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
4+128
Rs 12999
Rs 14499
Ai+ Nova 2 5G
6+128
Rs 13999
Rs 14999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
4+64
Rs 12499
Rs 14999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
4+128
Rs 12999
Rs 15999
Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G
6+128
Rs 14999
Rs 16999
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G
6+128
Rs 15999*
Rs 16999*
Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G
8+128
Rs 16999*
Rs 18999*
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G
6+128
Rs 16999
Rs 17999
Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G
8+128
Rs 17999
Rs 19999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G
6+128
Rs 18999
Rs 20999
Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G
8+128
Rs 19999
Rs 22999
Ai+ NovaFlip 5G
8+256
Rs 49999
Rs 49999
*including bank offers
About Ai+ Smartphone
Ai+ Smartphone is a next-generation brand built in India, delivering reliable and high-performance mobile experiences. Powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the brand focuses on delivering a clean design, ensuring long battery life, and maintaining trusted software performance, all while keeping prices accessible without compromising the user experience.
About Ai+ and NxtQuantum Shift Technologies
NxtQuantum Shift Technologies is a deep-tech Indian company building secure, sovereign digital platforms for a digital-first world. Founded by Madhav Sheth, the company develops NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign operating system, and is committed to building technology that is designed, engineered, and developed in India while remaining globally competitive.