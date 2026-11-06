Antlia Engineering Works Releases Technical Guide Debunking Seven Common Myths About AODD Pumps

Not all diaphragm pumps are the same. AODD pumps use compressed air to drive two diaphragms through an air distribution system, while other diaphragm designs rely on mechanical or hydraulic actuation. AODD pumps are well suited to applications that need self-priming capability, variable flow, tolerance to dry running under specified conditions and the handling of certain challenging fluids. Buyers should assess flow, discharge pressure, viscosity, temperature, solids content and chemical compatibility, not size or price alone.

No single material suits every chemical. Polypropylene (PP), PVDF, stainless steel SS-316 and aluminium each suit different fluids and operating conditions. The guide stresses that the choice must rest on the actual chemical, concentration, temperature and pressure, and that no material should be assumed to be universally compatible.

“No electric motor” does not mean “no energy cost.” AODD pumps need no electric motor at the pumping point, which is valuable where electrical equipment is undesirable. However, compressed air must be generated, and total operating cost depends on compressor efficiency, the pump’s air consumption, operating pressure, system leakage and running hours. Correct pump sizing is therefore central to evaluating total cost of ownership.

PTFE is not automatically the best diaphragm. PTFE offers broad chemical resistance, but diaphragm life also depends on flexibility, temperature, pressure cycling and mechanical fatigue. Santoprene, Neoprene and other elastomers can be the better choice for specific applications. Choosing on chemical resistance rating alone may not give the best overall result.

AODD pumps are not limited to chemical plants. Applications include pharmaceutical manufacturing, paints and coatings, printing and packaging, wastewater treatment, mining and mineral processing, adhesives and specialty chemicals, oil and petroleum-related uses, and food and beverage processing with suitable hygienic configurations.

Imported does not automatically mean better. Pump quality depends on design, material specification, testing and performance under real operating conditions, not the country of manufacture. The guide encourages buyers to compare suppliers on measurable criteria such as quality control procedures, spare parts availability, technical support, delivery lead times and total cost of ownership.