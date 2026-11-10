Kauvery Hospital Launches "Kauvery First Responders", A Network Of Bike Ambulances To Deliver Rapid First Response Across Chennai

In his comments, Dr. Manivannan Selvaraj, Founder & Managing Director, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, said, “In an emergency, reaching the patient is the first challenge, and in a city like Chennai, traffic can sometimes make that challenge even greater. We wanted to create a system that works around this reality and brings medical assistance closer to the point where it is needed. Kauvery First Responders are designed to put trained medical responders and essential emergency equipment on the road, so that appropriate care can begin at the scene while the ambulance and hospital teams coordinate the next stage. It is not about replacing the ambulance; it is about making sure that the wait for an ambulance does not also mean a wait for the first response.”