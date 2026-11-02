Kauvery Hospital Performs Combined Heart Bypass And Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Without Intervening Gap In 75-Year-Old Patient

Dr. R. Arun Singh, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, said, “Performing bypass surgery and then proceeding immediately to a major abdominal surgery in the same session is not routinely undertaken anywhere, as the heart is particularly vulnerable in the period immediately following bypass. There are several risks involved. The blood-thinning medicines used during cardiac surgery, along with the body’s altered clotting tendency after bypass, can increase the risk of bleeding. Laparoscopic surgery itself can affect blood flow and heart function. Besides, performing two major procedures in succession places additional stress on the heart and lungs. There is also a risk of infection, including infection affecting the heart. However, in this situation, the patient was experiencing severe pain caused by the abdominal cyst and the procedure could not be delayed. We therefore carefully assessed and managed each of the associated risks to proceed with the abdominal surgery immediately after the bypass.”