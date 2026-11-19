Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy, Co-founder and CEO, Sattva Consulting said, “CSR has brought size and predictability to funding. It now needs agility. CSR cannot replace the government, but it can be patient and risk-tolerant in ways other capital often cannot. That allows it to test unproven models, build evidence on what works and help scale its adoption. The question for corporates is no longer only how much they spend, but whether that spend is reaching the problems where it can make a difference.”