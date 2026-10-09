GCC CSR Spending In India Rises 6.4x Over A Decade To Rs 3,661 Crore In FY25, Now Accounts For 9 Per Cent Of Corporate Philanthropy: Sattva Report

Srikrishna Sridhar Murthy, CEO, Sattva Consulting, said, “The next phase of GCC-led social impact in India will be about moving beyond capital to capability. GCCs have a unique combination of technology, talent, technical expertise and global experience that can be brought to bear on some of India’s most complex development challenges. Translational research and innovation, preparing talent for the future of work, and improving quality of life in our cities represent three important opportunities to do this. The opportunity now is to connect these capabilities more deliberately with India’s development priorities and create solutions that can scale.”