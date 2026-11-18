Walking through the streets, an attentive observer will notice a cyan Green SM taxi pulling up outside a Vinhomes township. V-Green charging stations appear beneath apartment buildings and at shopping destinations. Students walk through the campus of VinUniversity, while VinBus electric buses carry commuters across the capital. Later, conversations shift from robotics and artificial intelligence to tourism, renewable energy and industrial manufacturing. Individually, they seem like unrelated businesses. But there are at least two things they have in common. First, almost all of their names begin with the letter "V." Second, they all belong to the same connected ecosystem built around the giant conglomerate Vingroup, one that has become increasingly woven into everyday life across Vietnam.