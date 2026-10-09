VinFast India Signs Letters Of Intent With First 50+ E-Motorcycle Dealers, Expanding Network To 15 States and 34 Cities

Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, Managing Director of VinFast E-Scooters Overseas Market, said, “India is one of the most important markets in VinFast's global growth story, and this partnership reflects the scale of ambition we hold for the region. As we expand our presence across markets worldwide, India stands out for its scale, its growing demand for electric mobility, and the opportunity it offers to redefine mobility. This LOI signing demonstrates our long-term commitment to India, as well as our expectations and confidence in the vast scale and potential of the market.”