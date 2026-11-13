Top Residential Real Estate Developer In Hyderabad: ASBL Recognised At Times Business Awards Hyderabad 2026

This approach continues to shape ASBL's new project, ASBL Legacy, launched at RTC X Roads in Central Hyderabad. The project was planned around an insight into the neighbourhood: many people have strong ties to Central Hyderabad and want to continue living here, but also seek the lifestyle and amenities of a fully gated community, an option that has largely been absent in the area. ASBL Legacy aims to bridge this gap as the only fully gated community in the RTC X Roads neighbourhood and the tallest project in the area, with three towers rising up to G+50 floors. Spread across approximately 7.97 acres, the development will feature 73.25% open space, a 74,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and more than 50 amenities. Located just two minutes from RTC X Roads Metro Station, the project brings together the advantages of an established central location with the experience of a planned gated community.