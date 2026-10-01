Sekhmet Pharmaventures Earns Great Place To Work® Certification

Backed by PAG (an alternative investment firm focused on Asia-Pacific with around USD 55 billion in assets under management), Sekhmet today has revenue of nearly INR 1,500 crore. A consortium of PAG, CX Partners and Samara Capital acquired Chennai-based Anjan Drugs in October 2020 and Hyderabad-based Optimus Drugs in September 2022 under the Sekhmet banner. Sekhmet is in the middle of a strategic transition from an API and intermediates base into an integrated CDMO platform serving global innovators. The 1,000-day plan, tracked at the Board level, sets a clear path to INR 2,000 crore through organic expansion, deeper customer relationships and new high-compliance capacity currently under construction. That ambition requires a workforce that is aligned, capable and invested in the outcome. YTD FY27, year-on-year revenue & bottom-line growth is the momentum created when strategic clarity, capability and accountability move together.