Telangana targets a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and $3 trillion by 2047, with a 10% share of India’s GDP
Revanth Reddy promises investor protection and policy support ahead of the December 7–9 investment summit
Sridhar Babu seeks Telangana’s inclusion in ISM 2.0 and targets 5 GW of data-centre capacity by 2030
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited domestic and global investors to join the state’s growth story, outlining targets of building a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047.
Speaking at the curtain-raiser for the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Thursday, Reddy said the state’s Telangana Rising 2047 vision was aligned with the Centre’s Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.
Telangana currently contributes approximately 5% to India’s gross domestic product (GDP). Reddy said the state aims to increase its share to 10% by 2047, based on the $30 trillion national economy envisaged in his address.
“My competition for Hyderabad is not with Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai or Bengaluru. It is with New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul and Dubai,” he said, pitching Hyderabad as a global investment destination.
The state government will host the three-day investment summit from December 7 to 9 at Bharat Future City in Hyderabad. The programme includes exhibitions, policy launches, thematic sessions, and investment and technology partnership agreements.
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Telangana’s Investment Pitch
Assuring investors of the government’s support, Reddy said, “I will act as the guardian of your investments.” He urged businesses to double their proposed investments, growth expectations, and projected profits, while promising the policy support needed to pursue their plans.
Reddy said the government’s role was to remove obstacles to investment and create opportunities for businesses. He also invited investors to share suggestions that could inform the state’s policies.
“We intend to learn from you, understand your views, and put them into action,” he said.
Referring to India’s economic liberalisation in 1991, Reddy said successive governments led by different political parties had supported Hyderabad’s investment growth despite their political differences. He also recalled former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s role in introducing the 1991 economic reforms.
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Tech And Manufacturing Push
Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu urged the Centre to include the state in the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0, saying this would strengthen opportunities for semiconductor fabrication and chip design.
Speaking at the curtain-raiser, Sridhar Babu also outlined the state government’s ambition to expand Telangana’s data-centre capacity to 5 GW by 2030. The minister highlighted defence exports as another area of growth and attributed Telangana’s investment appeal to its industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce, and ease of doing business.
He invited industry leaders to participate in the December summit and partner with the state in pursuing its industrial growth ambitions. The summit’s wider investment agenda spans life sciences, aerospace and defence, electronics and semiconductors, information technology, logistics, food processing, and energy and cleantech.
Infrastructure And Development Push
Reddy highlighted Centre–state cooperation, citing the Regional Ring Road, Metro rail expansion, and a naval radar centre among the development initiatives receiving support from the Union government.
He also referred to seven high-speed rail corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026–27. Three of the proposed routes would link Hyderabad with Chennai, Bengaluru, and Pune. Plans for airports at Warangal and Adilabad were among the other infrastructure initiatives he cited.
Beyond the summit, Telangana’s broader development vision includes Bharat Future City and a regional planning framework covering urban services, manufacturing, and rural economic activity.
The state’s education and skilling initiatives include Young India Skills University and the phased development of Young India Integrated Residential Schools.
As Telangana prepares for the December summit, the government is seeking investment and business partnerships to support its infrastructure, technology, and manufacturing ambitions and advance its stated $3 trillion economic target