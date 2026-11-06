More Than Just Savings With GrabOn's Bachat Wali Diwali

Hyderabad, Telangana, India: Diwali may be around the corner, but the celebrations are already in full swing at GrabOn. The online savings platform has kicked off the 12th season of its popular Bachat Wali Diwali campaign, running from November 2 to 8, 2026. Bringing together games, points-based activities, and prizes worth lakhs, the week-long campaign adds a fun new twist to the festive season. With just two days left before it wraps up on November 8, there's still time to join in and be part of the celebrations.