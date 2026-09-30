DoorDash Opens First India Office In Hyderabad, Plans To Scale Tech And Support Team To 3,000

Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana, said, “DoorDash choosing Hyderabad to build capabilities to drive its rapid growth is a strong validation of how Hyderabad has evolved as a global talent hub. As one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms, with operations across 40+ countries and more than $100 billion in Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) in 2025, DoorDash is a strong addition to Hyderabad’s growing hyperlocal digital commerce ecosystem. Its Hyderabad hub is expected to grow to a 3,000-plus headcount, bringing global capabilities in hyperlocal commerce, customer experience, technology and operations to Hyderabad. What is exciting for us is that this goes beyond job creation. It shows that Hyderabad is becoming a place where global digital businesses can build and run important parts of their operations for markets around the world.”