STTGDC India Inaugurates 22 MW Data Centre In Noida As Part Of Approximately 200 MW Planned Across Delhi NCR

Bimal Khandelwal, Chief Executive Officer – India, STTGDC, said, “India’s continued digital growth and increasing adoption of AI are creating demand for infrastructure that can support larger, more complex and more compute-intensive workloads. STTGDC NOI2 strengthens our capacity in one of the country’s most important digital infrastructure markets and reflects our commitment to investing ahead of customer demand. By expanding our Delhi NCR platform, we are giving customers access to resilient, well-connected infrastructure with the scale and operational capabilities they need to grow with confidence. This investment is an important part of our long-term strategy to build the digital infrastructure that will support India’s next phase of cloud and AI-led growth.”