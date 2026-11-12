From India To Paris: Unbound Takes Its Men's Self-Care Philosophy To The Global Fashion Stage

For Kanika Mittal, co-founder and CEO of Unbound, the brand’s presence at Paris Fashion Week represents a larger vision that has been central to its inception. She said, “Unbound was never meant to be a generic formulation in a tube. It was meant to be an experience men would want to own. It was never meant to be an idea imported from somewhere else. It was meant to free men from subpar routines and borrowed ideas. It was never meant to blend in, play safe, or follow the category. It was meant to be bold, disruptive, and unmistakably original. And Unbound was always meant to go places. The Unbound spirit belongs to men everywhere: men who move, push, and refuse to be defined by boundaries. So seeing Unbound behind the scenes at Paris Fashion Week feels like a meaningful step forward. It’s a chance to bring the work we’ve been building into a wider fashion conversation and to see how far the journey has taken us.”