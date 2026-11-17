Bengaluru, Karnataka, India

India’s smart protein sector attracted INR 229 crore (USD 24.5 million) investment between 2023 and 2025, with fermentation-derived proteins leading in 2023 and 2024, plant-based funding rebounding and cultivated meat recording larger-scale investments in 2025.

Smart proteins gained national policy recognition under the BioE3 policy in 2024, with dedicated grant calls and high-performance biomanufacturing platforms.

The Indian market boasts 488 smart protein products and 93 companies, with active SKUs growing 34 percent since 2023, and products increasingly tailored to Indian consumer preferences amidst growing demand for protein.

The Good Food Institute India (GFI India), the leading expert on the smart protein sector, unveiled the second edition of its flagship State of the Industry Report at the State of Smart Protein 2026 convening held at Sabha, Bengaluru. The only report of its kind in India, it provides a comprehensive assessment of key developments across plant-based, fermentation-derived, and cultivated meat, seafood, eggs, and dairy from 2023 to 2025. The report was launched before innovators, industry leaders, investors, and ecosystem partners.

Three years since its inaugural edition, the State of the Industry Report 2026 captures an important shift in India's protein landscape. Despite a global investment slowdown, the smart protein sector has strengthened its foundations with growing public support, moving beyond early product launches towards delivering better value for consumers, building technological readiness, and propelling India to be a manufacturing and ingredient hub for the world. These developments reflect smart protein’s growing relevance to India’s priorities around nutrition security, agricultural value-addition, sustainability, and resilient supply chains.